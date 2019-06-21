Estás viendo:

‘Magneto’ nos ha enamorado; las fotos del villano más sensual que te encantarán

Michael Fassbender se ha convertido en uno de los galanes más cotizados de Hollywood.

Por Valeria Zurita

La fiebre por Michael Fassbender

El guapo Michael Fassbender nos ha enamorado una vez más en su interpretación como Magneto. Desde el 2011 probó interpretar a un personaje muy difícil de forma excelente.

El reto era grande ya que Ian Mckellen ha hecho un excelente trabajo cautivando a la audiencia. Sin embargo, Michael logró entender la esencia del personaje, y causó mucha aceptación.

Fue él quien compartió unas hermosas palabras del significad que ese personaje había tenido en su vida. 

«No sé si Magneto me ha hecho más sabio, pero sí más tolerante y comprensivo. Entiendo que puede haber un cambio y una transformación que lleven a comportamientos extremos» .

X-Men fue un gran parteaguas en su carrera, y lo ha puesto desde años atrás en la mira de los medios de comunicación. Mientras tanto, ¡aquí lo amamos demasiado!

1.- Uno de los villanos preferidos. 

2.- Michael es demasiado guapo. 

3.- Tiene 42 años de edad, y cada día está mejor. 

View this post on Instagram

#michaelfassbender #xmen #magneto #eriklehnsherr

A post shared by C T (@a_lusty_girl) on

4.- Es un actor y productor de cine irlandés.

5.- Cada día consigue más éxito gracias a su talento. 

6.- Es un actor muy reconocido en Hollywood. 

7.- Y simplemente…¡el mundo lo ama!

8.- Y lo entendemos completamente.

9.- Siempre tiene tiempo para sus fans. 

10.- Es hermoso con o sin barba. 

11.- ¿También eres su fan?

