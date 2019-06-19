El gran desliz de Camilla Parker por el que la princesa Diana descubrió su amorío con el príncipe Carlos
Diana nunca fue feliz.
El príncipe Carlos y Camilla Parker llevan varias décadas de feliz relación. Aunque no todo fue tan fácil en los comienzos, cuando Carlos estaba casado con la princesa Diana amando a otra mujer, Camilla.
Pero de este detalle se percató Diana semanas antes de casarse con Carlos, aseguró un autor real.
Camilla le envió una nota a Diana pidiéndole que se reuniera cuando Carlos estaba lejos en el período previo a la boda real. Pero durante un almuerzo, Diana sospechó cuando Camilla la presionó por saber si iría a cazar con Carlos cuando se mudara a Highgrove, afirmó el biógrafo real Andrew Morton. Diana se confundió con la pregunta y le dijo a Camilla que no participaría, reseñó el diario Express.
Cómo la princesa Diana sospechó la infidelidad del príncipe Carlos
El biógrafo agregó que Camilla se sintió aliviada al ver la caza como una manera de continuar su relación con Carlos. Escribiendo en Diana: En sus propias palabras, Morton dijo: “Fue durante esa reunión, dispuesta para coincidir con el viaje del príncipe Carlos a Australia y Nueva Zelanda, que Diana sospechó del tipo de relación que tenían Carlos y Camilla.
“Camilla seguía preguntando si Diana iba a cazar cuando se mudó a Highgrove. Desconcertada por una pregunta tan extraña, Diana respondió negativamente. El alivio en el rostro de Camilla era claro”, describió el biógrafo.
“Diana se dio cuenta más tarde de que Camilla veía el amor de Carlos por la caza como un conducto para mantener su propia relación con él”, agregó.
Carlos y Diana anunciaron su compromiso en febrero de 1981, enterrando así—al menos momentáneamente—los deseos amorosos de Camilla Parker.