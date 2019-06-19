El gran desliz de Camilla Parker por el que la princesa Diana descubrió su amorío con el príncipe Carlos

View this post on Instagram

Diana princess of Wales's jewels part 2. The Spencer Family Tiara. Though this piece was once said to date from the 18th century, the Spencer Tiara is actually made up of other pieces of jewellery of varying ages and from different jewellers that has gone through several changes over time. The centre element was a wedding present from Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer to Cynthia, Viscountess Althorp (Diana's grandmother), when she married Albert, Viscount Althorp, the future 7th Earl Spencer, in 1919. This piece was remounted by the Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Company at some point, and Garrard was asked to create four matching pieces in 1937 to add on. The oldest bits are at the ends; these are said to have come from a tiara once belonging to Frances Manby, the last Viscountess Montagu, and left to Lady Sarah Spencer in 1875. The full current appearance apparently dates from around 1935. The tiara includes diamonds in silver settings mounted in gold in various floral shapes: stylized tulips, star-shaped flowers, and scrolling foliage. It was worn by both of Lady Diana Spencer's older sisters, Jane and Sarah, at their weddings before it was worn by Diana. However, Diana's mother, Frances, did not wear the tiara when she married into the Spencer family in 1954. While Diana's mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, loaned her the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara for the wedding, the princess-to-be decided to stick to her family roots and go with the Spencer tiara for the big day. Diana frequently wore the Spencer Tiara throughout her life as it was said that it was lighter and easier to wear than the other royal items.