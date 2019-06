Kate Middleton lució idéntica a Lady Di en este vestido blanco

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a new Catherine Walker coat-dress today. The ‘Liza’ coat is described: ‘A contemporary take on a ’50’s look, this coat-dress in ivory wool crepe has copped jacket ‘panels’ edged in fine black lace.’ The Duchess wore her black ‘Lion Tamer’ cocktail hat by Lock & Co for the fourth time. It dates back to 2011. For jewellery, Kate wore Diana’s Collingwood pearl and diamond drop earrings once again. Kate carried her black Stuart Weitzman ‘Muse’ clutch and wore her black Prada ‘Suede Point-Toe Cutout Pumps’ which sold for $750. (repost @katemidleton)