El vestido de Kate Middleton que causó burlas por supuestamente llevarlo al revés
La duquesa causó polémica con este vestido.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, dio de qué hablar con un vestido que muchos consideran usó al revés.
Y es que durante un evento benéfico de la organización Action on Addiction, al que asistió sola , un detalle de su impactante vestido blanco causó polémica.
Y es que el vestido, diseñado por Bárbara Casasola, que tiene un valor aproximado de 2.000 dólares, tenía la cremallera en la parte de adelante, lo que hizo pensar a muchos que la duquesa había cometido el error de colocárselo al revés, según reportó el portal Mirror.
"Creo que Kate se equivocó con el vestido y se lo puso mal", "no entiendo cómo nadie la asesoró y le dijo que estaba mal puesto el vestido", "ese error lo podría cometer cualquiera, hasta una duquesa", y "ok si Kate usó un vestido al revés yo también puedo", fueron algunos de los comentarios en las redes.
Sin embargo, el mismo portal aclaró que la esposa del príncipe William no cometió ningún error, sino que el vestido es así, pues en 2016 ya lo había lucido para la gala Art Fund Museum of the Year y lo llevó de la misma manera.
Kate complementó su outfit con un par de stilettos plateados de Jimmy Choo y un mini clutch de Wilbur & Gussie del mismo tono.
