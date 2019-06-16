El vestido de Kate Middleton que causó burlas por supuestamente llevarlo al revés

View this post on Instagram

OMG GUYS! LOOK AT THIS STUNNING LADY! SHE'S SLAYING! I LOVE THIS DRESS 😍😍😍💕. ~ "Action On Addiction was one of my first patronages & as such, it is very close to my heart. I’m hugely passionate about the support it provides [to those] who suffer from, or through, addiction. And in some ways, it was the catalyst for my interest in early childhood development." – Kate