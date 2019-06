Vestido de novia de Meghan se convierte en una pieza de museo

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle's wedding dress & Prince Harry's Household Cavalry uniform (while it isn't thought to be the real thing that he wore on the day, Harry is said to have loaned an identical uniform to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the exhibition.) It's the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outfits will be displayed in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a special exhibition. If that's not enough, Prince George page boy uniform and Princess Charlotte's high waisted silk bridesmaid dress will also be there to look at. And for a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding, visitors will also get to watch pre-wedding recorded footage where Harry and Meghan discuss their choice of outfits, music and flowers. The exhibition runs June 14 until October 6 – and you can find information on how to purchase tickets at the Royal Collection Trust website.