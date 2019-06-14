Kylie Jenner confesó que existe un “obsesivo” comportamiento de su madre que la hace sentir incómoda
La empresaria no sabe cómo lidiar con la situación.
Kylie Jenner y su madre Kris Jenner están viviendo un momento complicado como madre e hija. La empresaria del maquillaje está aturdida por un “obsesivo” comportamiento de la matriarca del clan Kardashian Jenner.
La dueña de Kylie Cosmetics reveló que su madre no la está haciendo sentir debido al comportamiento que está asumiendo con su vida profesional.
“Kris Jenner simplemente está haciendo demasiado en mi oficina”, dice la joven de 21 años en el adelanto del próximo capítulo de Keeping Up With Kardashians.
Kylie Jenner quiere ser independiente en su trabajo
I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and SO excited for @kylieskin!!!! KylieSkin.com 💕 #proudmama #kylieskin #repost @kyliejenner: "KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com”
Kylie ya no soporta tener la sombre de su madre en todo sus negocios y desea tener más espacio, sin embargo, es característico de Kris Jenner el participar de lleno en todos los proyectos de sus hijas.
Pese a toda la queja de la joven, ella no es la única que se ha sentido incómoda. Kris reveló Kourtney Kardashian: "Últimamente, Kylie ha sido tan territorial (…) No estoy segura de lo que está pasando".
In honor of Koko Kollection round 3 launching TOMORROW, I asked @khloekardashian some burning questions 😆💗 xo Kylie
https://t.co/EDp7ElGD5M pic.twitter.com/ipjq9S1SU0
— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) June 13, 2019
Pese a toda la situación incómoda, las hermanas mayores de Kylie, Khloé y Kourtney coinciden en algo: Kylie debe permitirle participación a Kris.
"Tienes que amarla. Realmente no hay muchas otras opciones", le aconseja Khloe a su hermana menor, mientras que Kourtney es un poco más ruda y le dijo a Kris Jenner: "Definitivamente no dejes que ella te mande. Tú eres Kris Jenner. Tú eres su madre".