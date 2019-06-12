El romance oculto del príncipe Harry con esta modelo antes de comprometerse con Meghan Markle
Una vez se comprometió con Meghan, siempre le fue fiel.
Aunque siempre han asegurado que lo del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle fue amor a primera vista, pues parece que el amor tardó un poco más en consolidarse.
Ambos se conocieron durante una cita planificada en 2016, gracias a una amiga en común que tenían. Un año después estaban anunciando su compromiso, casándose finalmente en 2018, siendo una de las bodas más mediáticas de la realeza.
Pero antes de que el príncipe Harry estuviese seguro de su amor por la actriz de 37 años, tuvo un romance previo.
El romance del príncipe Harry antes de ser novio de Meghan Markle
El duque de Sussex y la exmodelo de Burberry, Sarah Ann Macklin, se cruzaron en una fiesta y terminaron juntos, reseñó Angela Levin en su libro 'Harry: Conversaciones con el príncipe'.
De acuerdo al portal británico Mirror, Harry ‘bombardeó’ a Sarah con mensajes de texto después de la reunión, pero no se comprometió con ella finalmente, afirma el autor real.
Levin le dijo a The Express : “Durante las primeras etapas de su relación con Meghan, se pensaba que Harry tenía citas con la modelo de Burberry, Sarah Ann Macklin”.
“Se conocieron en una fiesta privada, él tomó su número y la bombardeó con mensajes de texto. Pero resultó ser solo una aventura”, explicó.
Según un amigo de la modelo, ambos eran “bastante diferentes”, ya que Sarah llevaba una vida muy tranquila, diferente a la de Harry. De hecho, actualmente ella se desempeña como una afamada nutricionista.
