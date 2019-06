Salió a la luz una presunta amante de Brad Pitt y da su versión de los hechos

View this post on Instagram

For those of you who aren’t familiar with #RobinGivens she was on tonight’s #WWHL, and this is a snippet of her discussing her past relationship with #HowardStern. If I’m honest with you guys…I like her already! She’s beautiful, sweet, transparent, and I can tell she’ll get you together if you let her! I think her being added to the cast will 1. Upgrade the cast once again since she is an actress with relevant jobs 2. She’s very real, and 3. She’ll definitely cause some of these girls to clutch onto their peaches a little tighter 😉 @robingivens 🔥💘 #RHOA