Las tragedias de Keanu Reeves que lo convirtieron en un hombre altruista y alejado de los lujos

"When I think of a role, I start with my own life experience and who I am. And I get to meet this character. And I think we come to a third place, which is me and the character and transforming into this third entity to tell the story. So all of these characters have some DNA of mine, I share it with the character." – Keanu Reeves