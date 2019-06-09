FOTO: el príncipe Louis rindió tierno homenaje a su tío Harry al imitar uno de sus looks más emblemáticos en su debut

View this post on Instagram

8th June 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade Catherine was wearing a bespoke dress by Alexander McQueen paired with a hat by Philip Treacy which was previously worn at the wedding of Prince Harry of Wales to Meghan Markle. Her jewelry included the "Bahrain Pearl and Diamond Drop" earrings, which Kate loaned from the Queen's collection and a cross necklace which she first wore in 2005 at the wedding of Hugh van Cutsem to Lady Rose Astor. She was also carrying a white Alexander McQueen clutch. Prince Louis was wearing an outfit that his uncle, the Duke of Sussex wore decades ago, at the same event.