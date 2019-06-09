FOTO: el príncipe Louis rindió tierno homenaje a su tío Harry al imitar uno de sus looks más emblemáticos en su debut
El pequeño Louis se robó todas las miradas.
El pequeño príncipe Louis se robó todas las miradas durante el Trooping The Colour que la familia real realizó este sábado con motivo del cumpleaños de la reina Isabel II.
En el evento acudieron todos los miembros de la realeza, incluyendo a Meghan Markle, quien está de permiso tras dar a luz a Archie Harrison.
View this post on Instagram
8th June 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade Catherine was wearing a bespoke dress by Alexander McQueen paired with a hat by Philip Treacy which was previously worn at the wedding of Prince Harry of Wales to Meghan Markle. Her jewelry included the “Bahrain Pearl and Diamond Drop” earrings, which Kate loaned from the Queen’s collection and a cross necklace which she first wore in 2005 at the wedding of Hugh van Cutsem to Lady Rose Astor. She was also carrying a white Alexander McQueen clutch. Prince Louis was wearing an outfit that his uncle, the Duke of Sussex wore decades ago, at the same event. ————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼?
Pero, Louis, el hijo de los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William, fue quien se robó todas las miradas durante el desfile con sus graciosas expresiones.
Ante el espectáculo de colores que crean los aviones militares en el cielo, el pequeño Louis de solo 1 año tuvo unas expresiones muy graciosas que se robó la atención de los paparazzi, e incluso se viralizaron en las redes.
Entusiasmado, moviendo los brazos, tratando de aplaudir y sin perder la sonrisa ha disrutado de la memorable celebración y contagiado su felicidad al resto de la familia real.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade in London, England 👑🎆 -June 8th 2019. . Mummy with her baby boy 💛💝👶🏼. . #royalfamily #katemiddleton #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #London #monarchy #england #english #british #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #photooftheday #love #l4l #happy #cute #gorgeous #amazing #beautiful #lovely #pretty #bestcouple #adorable #instadaily #baby #instapic
Además, el pequeño llamó la atención al ir vestido idéntico a su tío, el príncipe Harry. Y es que el hijo de Kate y William llevó una camisa blanca manga corta con bordados azules en el pecho, y unas bermudas del mismo tono de azul, igual que hace 33 años el ahora duque de Sussex llevó al Trooping The Colour.
View this post on Instagram
Prince Louis wearing Harry’s little outfit today!💙#family #royal #royals #royalty #royalwedding #instgram #instaday #insta good #instagram #british #britain #britishroyalfamily #princess #harry #royalfamily #trending #stunning #william #catherine #kate #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #duchess #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge #britishroyalfamily #charlotte #style #louis #meghanmarkle
En el balcón junto a la reina también estuvieron los duques de Sussex, los duques de Cornualles, el duque de Kent, la princesa Beatriz de York y la princesa Eugenia de York con y su esposo Jack Brooksbank, el Conde y la Condesa de Wessex y sus hijos, el Vizconde Severn y Lady Louise Windsor, así como la princesa Ana.
View this post on Instagram
The Royal Family at the Balcony of Buckingham Palace! The Cambridges on full form as a family of 5 😄 #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #duchesskate #duchesskateofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #duchessofcambridgeforever #royalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britishroyal #cambridgeroyalfamily #cambridges #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #queenelizabeth #britishroyalfamily #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #royalty #princeharry #princeharryofwales#thedukeandduchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle