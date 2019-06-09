FOTOS De no creer, el increíble cuerpo de la entrenadora de Kim Kardashian
Melissa Alcantara no deja de presumir de su cuerpo en las redes sociales.
La exuberante figura de Kim Kardashian no es solo producto de algunas cirugías. Su actual anatomía, que presume constantemente en Instagram, tiene una sombra detrás, alguien quien la ha ayudado en los últimos años para convertirse en toda una sex simbol. Ella es Melissa Alcantara, una reconocida entrenadora de innumerables estrellas de la farándula.
Q&A 1. How many days a week do you train? 4-6 2. Do you do any cardio and how much? I do cardio once or twice a week, i usually either walk on the stair master for 20-40 min on level 7 or 10 min treadmill sprints 30 sec fast af, 30 sec rest. 3. How many times do you do abs in a week? Once, maybe none 4. What do you eat? Just about everything but I mostly eat real food not processed, I legit have desert every day or a desert like food. 5. Best snack idea? My yogurt bowl, which includes yogurt, some granola, berries, a tiny bit of peanut butter. 6. Did you have any surgery for your extra skin after the baby? No, never had surgery or any weird lasers or anything, I let nature take its course. 7. Are you tracking macros? No, i haven’t been for about 5 months now? 8. Do you take supplements? I take probiotics, vitamin c, fish oil and vitamin k 9. How much protein do you have per day? I have no idea but right now must be around 80-100g per day. 10. How much do you weigh? 136-138lbs 11. How tall are you? 5’,5.5” 12. How old are you? I’m 34, black don’t crack 😜 I’m Domincan but isn’t that kinda black anyway 13. How do you get your skin so smooth? It just naturally is but I get Laser hair removal at Sev laser too. 14. How many fucks do you usually give? None 💅 I want you guys to remember it wasn’t always like this, i did massive amounts of cardio once and sometimes i get in that mode again, I also tracked macros for years and trained consistently 5-6 days a week for years. When you get to a certain point in your fitness journey you can relax a bit for some time then go hard again at least that’s my experience. THERES NO ONE SIZE FITS ALL! Find your size! : : : #fit #fitgirl #fitness #goals #bodygoals #transformation #bodybuilding #inspire #dedication #consistency
Y es que la entrenadora personal de Kim también tiene un cuerpo de infarto, que presume en sus redes sociales y es toda una sensación entre sus seguidores. Recientemente, ella compartió en su Instagram @fitgurlmel una foto del antes y el después. De cómo el ejercicio y el entrenamiento físico pueden hacer milagros.
I did that You know whats the difference between me and you? Nothing There’s no fucking difference I don’t have a special power I don’t do magic But I’m a persistent ass b*tch and when I want something I make sure I get it. : : : #fbf #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitmom #beforeandafter #dedication #bossbabe #womenempowerment #bodybuilding #transformation #beautiful #gainz #inspire
Lo que más llama la atención son sus glúteos, mucho más fuertes y tonificados, al más puro estilo Kardashian.
Melissa Alcantara no deja de presumir de su cuerpo, aunque tampoco ha tenido reparos en admitir lo mucho que le ha costado llegar hasta ese punto.
“Han sido 6 años de intentarlo, fracasar y tener éxito. 6 años de obstáculos, dudas y triunfos. De subidas y bajadas. De cambiar programas de entrenamiento. De muchos: a lo mejor necesito hacer esto o más de lo otro. De elegir suplementos […] ESTO ES REAL. ESTO ES NORMAL. Si tú también te sientes así, estás en el camino correcto”, comentó en uno de sus post en la cuenta @fitgurlmel.
Love/Hate relationship doing Back especially when @rolandkacenas is involved 😜😫 I say that with love. ✨ Back Day TIPS✨ USE THEM!!! ☄️I’m not writing all this shit out for likes!!!☄️ 💫 4×10 Bent over row – sit into your hips, means your butt cheeks should be tight af, when pulling the bar towards the top of your belly button think of your elbows moving towards the ceiling and pushing your chest out as you pull so your shoulders don’t cave in. 💫4×15 Wide Grip Lat Pulldowns- Shoulders away from your ears will automatically push your chest forward, make sure to keep your chin tucked and think elbows moving towards your obliques. Pull bar down to hit your collar bone. 💫4×15 Narrow Vbar Pulldowns-Shoulders away from your ears, chest up, make sure to keep your chin tucked and think elbows moving towards your obliques and thumb touching the top of your chest at the bottom of the movement. 💫4×10 Deadlifts- feet a bit wider than hips width, hands right outside of knees, hinge at the hips, engage your lats and chest and make sure your arms are relaxed (you’re not pulling the bar with your hands!) 💫4×15 Back extensions- wide stance with toes pointed outward, bend your knees slightly, keep your chest forward and chin tucked, play around with this form until you feel yourself lifting from your lower back! F*CKING FOCUS! : : : #mondaymotivation #motivation #backday #inspire #bodybuilding #shredded #leanmuscle #chickswholift #trainhard #workout #wod #dedication #goldsgym #gains #musclebuilding #beautiful #gymtime
La propia entrenadora reveló sus trucos y rutina física a la revista Women's Health US. Aseguró que los mismos ejercicios que ella practica diariamente son los que le impone a Kim Kardashian.
“Cuando se trata de tonificar glúteos y piernas, nosotras hacemos ejercicios durante una hora y media o una hora y 45 minutos”, aseguró en una entrevista.
Explica que el secreto está en una rutina muy completa compuesta por sentadillas, zancadas, puente de glúteo elevado, sentadillas búlgaras, patada de glúteo en el suelo o elevación de pierna, entre otros ejercicios específicos.
“No hay un ejercicio que se deba hacer todos los días: pero sí que son obligatorias las sentadillas y las pesas al menos dos veces por semana. Los entrenamientos deben ir variando, el cuerpo se acostumbra muy rápidamente y no generarían los mismos resultados”, dijo en sus declaraciones a otra revista.
