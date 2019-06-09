FOTOS De no creer, el increíble cuerpo de la entrenadora de Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

Q&A 1. How many days a week do you train? 4-6 2. Do you do any cardio and how much? I do cardio once or twice a week, i usually either walk on the stair master for 20-40 min on level 7 or 10 min treadmill sprints 30 sec fast af, 30 sec rest. 3. How many times do you do abs in a week? Once, maybe none 4. What do you eat? Just about everything but I mostly eat real food not processed, I legit have desert every day or a desert like food. 5. Best snack idea? My yogurt bowl, which includes yogurt, some granola, berries, a tiny bit of peanut butter. 6. Did you have any surgery for your extra skin after the baby? No, never had surgery or any weird lasers or anything, I let nature take its course. 7. Are you tracking macros? No, i haven't been for about 5 months now? 8. Do you take supplements? I take probiotics, vitamin c, fish oil and vitamin k 9. How much protein do you have per day? I have no idea but right now must be around 80-100g per day. 10. How much do you weigh? 136-138lbs 11. How tall are you? 5',5.5" 12. How old are you? I'm 34, black don't crack 😜 I'm Domincan but isn't that kinda black anyway 13. How do you get your skin so smooth? It just naturally is but I get Laser hair removal at Sev laser too. 14. How many fucks do you usually give? None 💅 I want you guys to remember it wasn't always like this, i did massive amounts of cardio once and sometimes i get in that mode again, I also tracked macros for years and trained consistently 5-6 days a week for years. When you get to a certain point in your fitness journey you can relax a bit for some time then go hard again at least that's my experience. THERES NO ONE SIZE FITS ALL! Find your size!