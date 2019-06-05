Así fue la venganza de Kate Middleton contra la supuesta amante del príncipe William en evento real

View this post on Instagram

3rd June 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet in honor of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump (here pictured with Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury under the Trump administration) Catherine wowed in a bespoke gown by Alexander McQueen and a white clutch by the same brand (she first wore it at the 2019 BAFTA’s). In terms of jewelry she repeated Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara made by Garrard and the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe earrings. For the first time, Kate wore the sash and badge of the Royal Victorian Order of which she has the status of a Dame Grand Cross. She was also wearing her Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II which was given to her in late 2017. ——————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼? 📸 Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images // @tor_jones @gettyimages