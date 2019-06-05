Así fue la venganza de Kate Middleton contra la supuesta amante del príncipe William en evento real
La duquesa de Cambridge usó sus poderes junto a la reina para vengarse.
Hace unos meses comenzaron a circular los rumores de una supuesta infidelidad del príncipe William a Kate Middleton con su mejor amiga, Rose Hanbury.
View this post on Instagram
В британски медии се появиха твърдения, че принц Уилям изневерил на Кейт Мидълтън с най-добрата й приятелка Роуз Ханбъри… В Edna.bg можете да прочетете всичко ясно дотук относно кралското семейство и скандала (линк в биото горе ⬆️⬆️⬆️) Все пак се надяваме новината да не се окаже вярна! #rosehanbury #kensingtonpalace #katemiddleton #princewilliam #royalfamily #instadaily #kensingtonroyal #duchessofcambridge @kensingtonroyal @theroyalfamily
Y la noche del pasado lunes Kate y su ahora examiga se reencontraron por primera vez tras los rumores, durante el banquete de honor en Buckinham, con motivo de la presencia del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump.
View this post on Instagram
Rose Hanbury, la amiga de Kate Middleton con la que supuestamente le fue infiel el príncipe William, invitada ayer a Buckingham en la cena de estado en honor de Trump. Ustedes qué piensan? Fue invitada para acallar los rumores de infidelidad o todo fue un invento de la prensa y siguen siendo amigas? #royalty #royal #royals #royaltyreport #royalfamily #realeza #instaroyals #royalnews #katemiddleton #princewilliam #rosehanbury
La marquesa de Cholmondeley fue invitada al evento por la reina Isabell II a la cena de gala en honor al mandatario estadounidense y a la primera dama Melania Trump el lunes por la noche y tuvo que cruzarse con Kate.
View this post on Instagram
3rd June 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet in honor of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump (here pictured with Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury under the Trump administration) Catherine wowed in a bespoke gown by Alexander McQueen and a white clutch by the same brand (she first wore it at the 2019 BAFTA’s). In terms of jewelry she repeated Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara made by Garrard and the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe earrings. For the first time, Kate wore the sash and badge of the Royal Victorian Order of which she has the status of a Dame Grand Cross. She was also wearing her Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II which was given to her in late 2017. ——————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼? 📸 Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images // @tor_jones @gettyimages
Sin embargo, la duquesa de Cambridge se vengó de la mejor manera al dar la orden junto a la reina Isabel que sentaran a la marquesa muy lejos de ella.
Y es que la casa real preparó un operativo para mantenerlas separadas durante toda la noche, y que no tuvieran contacto ni para tomarse fotos durante la cena de gala.
El operativo real para separar a Kate Middleton y a la mujer señalada como amante del príncipe William en el banquete de la Reina https://t.co/HSbRX3gC59 pic.twitter.com/rAdLvw5Yrz
— infobae (@infobae) June 5, 2019
La marquesa no había sido invitada a más eventos reales, pero tiene peso en la familia real ya que su abuela paterna, Lady Rose Lambert, fue dama de honor de Isabel II en su boda con Felipe de Edimburgo, en 1947.
View this post on Instagram
In early March, British tabloid "The Sun", as well as other local vehicles, reported that Kate would have fought with a friend of the family, Rose, the Marquesa de Cholmondeley.The former model and her husband, the Marquis, are neighbors of the Cambridge in Anmer Hall, the vacation property of the royal couple. Although she did not offer any explanation as to the reason for the alleged misunderstanding, the British media have now referred to Rose as Kate's "rural rival". A few weeks later, on April 4, the American magazine "InTouch" published a version claiming that the discomfort between the Duchess and the Marchioness was a betrayal of William, who would have engaged Rose while Kate was pregnant with him. Prince Louis, about a year ago. According to the publication, when asked by the woman, the prince only "laughed and said that there was no truth behind the rumors," but she would have asked him to remove the neighbor from the circle of friends closest to the two. No concrete evidence of William's quarrel or betrayal was made public until then. The Royal Mail correspondent, Richard Kay, points out that the gossip arose at British high society dinners in late 2018. He still guarantees that both are hurt by the rumors.Prince William and Kate Middleton this weekend put an end to rumors of marriage problems as they appear in public with their children, but the British press has released photographs that may prove to be the betrayal of Diana's eldest son. In the pictures, a man like William appears in the background with his hand around a woman, whom the British press claims to be Rose Hanbury, the Marquise of Cholmondeley.The Marquise is also friend of Prince Harry and was his company in 2017 at the first state banquet of the Duke of Sussex.Despite the controversy and photos, Prince William's close source has already denied any betrayal and lawyers have already received nominations to prosecute whoever is spreading this alleged rumor. #mistress #RoseHanbury #PrinceWilliam #katemiddleton #DuchessofCambridge
Hanbury está casada con aristócrita y millonario David Cholmondeley, 23 años mayor que ella, fue sentada en la primera mesa al lado del jefe de GCHQ Jeremy Fleming, mientras que Middleton fue ubicada en el otro lado de la sala, casi en la cabecera.