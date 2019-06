Hija de Trump fue duramente criticada por un llamativo vestido que lució en el Palacio de Buckingham

View this post on Instagram

So honoured to create a Couture gown for the beautiful @tiffanytrump for her state visit at Buckingham palace. Loved every minute designing with you Tiffany! ♥️ Ruby Red Silk Organza Ball Gown, heavily adorned with Swarovski crystals and hand crafted feathered flowers, with individual Swarovski embellished buds. Every stitch hand crafted in house at Suzie Turner Couture London