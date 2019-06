La graciosa foto del príncipe Carlos cuando niño que avergonzó a la reina Isabel

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1953 The Queen's coronation took place. This photograph shows a young Prince Charles standing between his grandmother (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) and aunt (Princess Margaret).