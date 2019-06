FOTOS Se viraliza la cara de Melania Trump durante el recibimiento de Reina la Isabel

View this post on Instagram

The President and Mrs Trump have arrived at the start of their State Visit to the UK at the invitation of The Queen. 3 June 2019 . They arrived by helicopter, landing in the Buckingham Palace gardens. . The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall escorted the guests to the West Terrace of Buckingham Palace where they were greeted by The Queen. . UK and US National Anthems were played before a Royal salute and inspection of the Guard of Honour by President Trump and The Prince of Wales.