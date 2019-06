Meghan y Harry consiguen a la niñera para su hijo, pero renuncia a los días por el mal genio de la duquesa

View this post on Instagram

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 👶🏻💙 Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.” The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.