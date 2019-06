Lamar Odom sobre Tristan por infidelidad a Khloé: “Fue un estúpido como yo”

View this post on Instagram

I learned that an important tool to realise true self recovery and self love, is to be able to speak your REAL truth and sharing true HONESTY. Even if it seems to be an ugly truth at first, on the long term you will learn how to take FULL responsibility for your life and behaviour and only then you can truly HEAL. It was an honour to have been speaking at @google sharing my story to all that are looking for strength to push through the pain. WE CAN CHANGE TOGETHER. Lets go! #heal #darknesstolight #booktour