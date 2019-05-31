¡Gemela perdida! Sorpresa por modelo checa que luce idéntica a Josefina Montané
Su parecido ha generado un gran impacto entre los seguidores de la actriz
Un gran revuelo se originó en redes sociales, cuando se viralizó la imagen de una modelo que luce idéntica a la actriz Josefina Montané.
Se trata de Paulina Porizkova, originaria de República Checa, cuya carrera despegó en la década de los ochenta y le permitió convertirse en una cotizada top model. Participó en varias revistas internacionales, siendo Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan y Sports Illustrated, las más destacadas.
Actualmente, tiene 54 años y, si bien su fama se ha extendido por varias partes del mundo, recientemente alcanzó fama en Chile. Todo, gracias a una antigua fotografía suya que evidencia su gran parecido con la actriz Josefina Montané. Y es que además de ser rubias, ambas tienen los ojos azules, pómulos prominentes y labios carnosos.
Revisa las imágenes a continuación:
View this post on Instagram
Oribe was a force a nature. When I knew him and we worked together, it was like having your hair done by a tornado. Or a typhoon. But one that would stop just short of your head and whip your hair into art that would make you look amazing. And then it would move on in its own indestructible way. It seems absurd that that life force, that vitality, that energy and that TALENT are now extinguished forever. Hair by Oribe photo Mr Penn. #oribeobsessed #oribe #hairstyles #fashion
View this post on Instagram
From the comfort of my warm home on this chilly NYC night, I’m wearing black. As usual. But tonight, this is #WhyWeWearBlack: when I was a teenage model, sexual assault was considered a ‘compliment.’ We fought off constant sexual harassment. But we were the lucky ones; there were rumors of girls on trips who were raped. Distraught, they were simply sent home. Goodbye modeling career. When we heard about these incidents, some of us just shrugged in resignation — it was that common. So I wear black for them, for myself, and for women everywhere trying to follow their dreams who’ve been blocked, limited, denigrated. And even more so I wear black for women in decidedly less glamorous circumstances trying to make a living to feed their families while fending off workplace sexual harassment and abuse. Enough is enough. A few very brave women have cracked the door open, now ladies, let’s fill the damn house. #TimesUp #enoughisenough #freetowork 🖤