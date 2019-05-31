¡Gemela perdida! Sorpresa por modelo checa que luce idéntica a Josefina Montané

View this post on Instagram

Oribe was a force a nature. When I knew him and we worked together, it was like having your hair done by a tornado. Or a typhoon. But one that would stop just short of your head and whip your hair into art that would make you look amazing. And then it would move on in its own indestructible way. It seems absurd that that life force, that vitality, that energy and that TALENT are now extinguished forever. Hair by Oribe photo Mr Penn. #oribeobsessed #oribe #hairstyles #fashion