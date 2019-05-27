Las fotos que revelan el acoso que vivió Diana de Gales

View this post on Instagram

13 November 1980: Lady Diana Spencer gazes at the camera as she walks outside her flat in Earls Court, surrounded by press photographers, prior to her engagement to Prince Charles ■ 13 نوفمبر 1980: الليدي ديانا سبنسر تحدق مباشرة نحو عدسة الكاميرا أثناء خروجها من شقتها الواقعة في ضاحية إيرلز كورت الراقية في لندن، محاطة بعدد من المصورين الصحفيين، وذلك قبل عدة أشهر من إعلان القصر الملكي نبأ خطوبتها على اﻷمير تشارلز