Las fotos que revelan el acoso que vivió Diana de Gales
Desde su compromiso con el príncipe Carlos, la vida de Diana estuvo marcada por el acoso que sufrió de los paparazzi.
Diana de Gales fue una de las mujeres más fotografiadas del mundo. Pasada una década de su terrible muerte, aún la vemos en medios y redes sociales. Ella se convirtió en una celebridad desde el anuncio del compromiso con el príncipe Carlos, heredero de la corona británica.
Su vida estuvo marcada por el acoso de los paparazzi, que finalmente tuvieron un papel determinante en su fallecimiento. Su hermano, Charles Spencer, recordó que Lady Di le confesó que “uno de los peores paparazzi de Londres le había dicho: “Estaré allí todos los días de tu vida hasta que estés muerta y luego filmaré tu tumba”.
De novia a madre
En noviembre de 1980, una jovencísima Diana Spencer es sorprendida por los fotógrafos fuera de su apartamento en Earls Court. Ser la novia de Carlos le cambió la vida.
13 November 1980: Lady Diana Spencer gazes at the camera as she walks outside her flat in Earls Court, surrounded by press photographers, prior to her engagement to Prince Charles ■ 13 نوفمبر 1980: الليدي ديانا سبنسر تحدق مباشرة نحو عدسة الكاميرا أثناء خروجها من شقتها الواقعة في ضاحية إيرلز كورت الراقية في لندن، محاطة بعدد من المصورين الصحفيين، وذلك قبل عدة أشهر من إعلان القصر الملكي نبأ خطوبتها على اﻷمير تشارلز
Cuando tuvo a William y Harry, los medios no perdieron oportunidad de capturar la complicidad que existía entre madre e hijos. Aquí los fotografiaron cuando iban a ver una obra de teatro.
09 October 1993: Princess Diana tries to avoid the paparazzi while taking her sons Princes William and Harry to see 'Grease' at the Dominion Theatre in London ■ 09 أكتوبر 1993: اﻷميرة ديانا تحاول بعصبية واضحة تفادي مصوري الباباراتزي للدخول إلى مبنى سينما دومينيون في لندن، بصحبة ولديها اﻷميران ويليام وهاري، لمشاهدة الفيلم السينمائي 'غريز' [بمعنى المدهون]
Privacidad violada
Desde los más recónditos lugares, los paparazzi buscaban una foto de Diana. Aquí la sorprenden tomando sol en el balcón de su habitación, en un hotel en Austria.
13 March 1994: A paparazzi photograph of Princess Diana sunbathing at the balcony of her private hotel room, while on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria ■ 13 مارس 1994: اﻷميرة ديانا، في صورة التقطها أحد مصوري الباباراتزي باستخدام العدسة المكبرة أثناء محاولتها الاستجمام والتشمس في الشرفة التابعة لجناحها الفندقي، وذلك خلال إجازة كانت تقضيها في إحدى المنتجعات الشتوية بمدينة ليخ النمساوية
Diana sabía perfectamente que sus movimientos eran “cazados” por los fotógrafos. Ella no se intimidaba y, con binoculares en mano, trataba de localizarlos a donde viajara.
12 August 1994: Princess Diana, with a binocular in her hands, gives one paparazzi photographer a serious look after spotting her private holiday location. She was staying at a rented oceanfront estate as as the guest of Brazil's ambasssador to The US and his wife Lucia de Lima on the Massachusetts resort island of Martha's Vineyard. Diana reportedly tried to have her sons join her at the estate, but her estranged husband, Prince Charles, vetoed the idea and took them instead to Balmoral, Scotland ■ 12 أغسطس 1994: اﻷميرة ديانا، مستاءة وبيديها منظار أسود، تنظر مباشرة نحو أحد مصوري الباباراتزي بعدما تمكن من كشف المكان الذي تقضي فيه إجازتها الصيفية، حيث كانت تقيم في منزل مستأجر خاص مطل على المحيط في جزيرة مارثا فينيارد بولاية ماساتشوستس الأمريكية، وتحل ضيفة على سفير البرازيل في الولايات المتحدة وزوجته لوسيا دي ليما [صديقتها المقربة]. وقد أشارت وسائل اﻹعلام وقتها بأن ديانا كانت ترغب بشدة في اصطحاب ولديها معها، ولكن زوجها المنفصل عنها اﻷمير تشارلز رفض ليصطحبهما معه إلى مقاطعة بالمورال في اسكتلندا
Agredida
Tras el divorcio con Carlos, el acoso de los fotógrafos fue mayor. A Diana se le hacía difícil salir sin ser descubierta. En esta foto, de julio de 1996 le grita a los paparazzi mientras conduce en el puente Kew en Londres.
13 July 1996: Princess Diana pictured screaming at the paparazzi while driving in Kew Bridge in London ■ 13 يوليو 1996: اﻷميرة ديانا تصرخ بانفعال على عدد من مصوري الباباراتزي، كانوا يطاردونها أثناء محاولتها قيادة السيارة على طريق جسر كيو في لندن
Apenas diez días antes de su muerte, el 21 de agosto de 1997, la princesa Diana usa un binocular después de ver a un grupo de paparazzi siguiendo el yate de Dodi Al Fayed, en barco y helicóptero, cerca de Portofino, Italia.
21 August 1997: Princess Diana uses a binocular after spotting a group of paparazzi following Al Fayed's yacht 'The Jonikal' by boat and helicopter near Portofino, Italy ■ 21 أغسطس 1997: اﻷميرة ديانا تستخدم منظارا لمراقبة مصوري الباباراتزي الذين أحاطوا باليخت 'جونيكال' الخاص برجل اﻷعمال المصري الثري محمد الفايد، بالقوارب السريعة وبطائرة هيلوكوبتر لالتقاط صور خاصة بها، وذلك أثناء قضائها ﻵخر عطلة صيفية في مدينة بورتيفينو الساحلية بإيطاليا
