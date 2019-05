Will Smith regaña a Jaden Smith en plena presentación de Aladdín

View this post on Instagram

Aladdin is amazzzzing! I’ve been in this business a long time and unfortunately I’m very hard to impress. And … I’ve known Will a long time and it’s even harder for him to impress me. But the movie and @willsmith did more than impress me! I can’t wait to see this movie again! Will is genius as the Genie! It was so nice to see him in full creative, comedic mode! Go see the movie! The cast is wonderful, the story is deep but entertaining and @guyritchie did the damn thing!!! Congrats to the #Aladdin family!