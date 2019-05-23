Cómo el príncipe William hizo sentir como una ‘sirvienta’ a Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

🍃 One week to go until #RHSChelsea – when The Duchess of Cambridge’s ‘Back to Nature’ Garden will officially be revealed! Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for Chelsea. The Duchess has worked with @the_rhs and Davies White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health. The garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.