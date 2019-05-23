Cómo el príncipe William hizo sentir como una ‘sirvienta’ a Kate Middleton
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton han estado juntos desde su época universitaria. Ambos se conocieron en el campus de la Universidad de St Andrews en 2001, sostuvieron una larga amistad que luego se transformó en amor, un matrimonio multitudinario en 2011 y tres hijos.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan perdieron a la niñera “indispensable” de su hijo Archie
El bebé la extrañará demasiado.
Ha sido un amor que poco a poco se ha ido fortaleciendo y aunque las imágenes nos muestran a la familia ideal, hubo una época en la que Kate se sintió “como una sirvienta”, afirmó un biógrafo real reseñó el portal Express.
View this post on Instagram
🍃 One week to go until #RHSChelsea – when The Duchess of Cambridge’s ‘Back to Nature’ Garden will officially be revealed! Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for Chelsea. The Duchess has worked with @the_rhs and Davies White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health. The garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.
En los primeros días de su relación, el comportamiento “brusco” de William hizo que la futura duquesa de Cambridge se sintiera como "tratada como una sirvienta”, según un autor real.
Costó que Kate Middleton se adaptara a la realeza
View this post on Instagram
🧂 In Anglesey The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt, a thriving local business which has been operating for over two decades, and won The Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2017. The Duke and Duchess saw the salt making process from hand harvesting to packaging, and learned more about Halen Môn’s collaborations with other local food producers, and their involvement in community initiatives.
El biógrafo Andrew Morton echó un vistazo a los días universitarios de la pareja real en su libro de 2011 William and Katherine.
FOTOS: un Brad Pitt desaliñado nos conquistó a todas en Cannes
Con su estilo descuidado, todas caemos rendidas.
Morton escribe: “Obstinado y de voluntad fuerte, William podía ser una presencia abrumadora y, a veces, Kate se daba por sentado, tratada como un sirviente en lugar de su novia”.
El amigo de la universidad, Michael Choong, le dijo al Morton: “Él podría estar nervioso y ser cortante con ella” en esa época.
“A ella no le gustó cuando él la ignoró y se puso a conversar con alguien como si ella no estuviera allí”, agregó.
El biógrafo continuó: “A menudo había disputas y rupturas, y William y Kate intentaron encontrar su camino como adultos jóvenes y como pareja”.