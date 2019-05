FOTOS: Así fue la extravagante fiesta del lanzamiento de 'Kylie Skin', la nueva marca de Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

foaming face wash. what I love most about this product is that it removes almost every trace of my makeup while leaving my skin feeling replenished. xo, Kylie ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🥝 Kiwi Seed Oil- Antioxidant, a rich source of Vitamin C & E, helps skin feel moisturized, hydrates and brightens the skin. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 💦 Glycerin – which is a humectant, helps balance the moisture in your skin. If your skin is dry, it will draw in moisture and if your skin is oily it will help decrease the oily appearance of your skin. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🍃 Cleansing Agents – composed of plant-based mild, gentle cleansing ingredients derived from coconut. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 💧 Sodium Hyaluronate – a derivative of Hyaluronic Acid, hydrates and helps to plump the skin.