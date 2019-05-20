Las cinco imágenes más tiernas del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle como esposos

View this post on Instagram

– Today, Harry and Meghan celebrate their 1 year anniversary! It’s fantastic, beautiful, incredible. One year ago, to the day, television stations all over the world broadcast the wedding live, an unforgettable moment! The year was marked by incredible receptions, events, the meeting of great associations. Not to mention the birth of little Archie, so much awaited since the announcement of the Meghan pregnancy, a ray of sunshine that has entered the couple’s life. The year was full of success for our lovers. We wish them all the happiness of the world. Harry and Meghan have posted a beautiful video on their official Instagram account, I invite you to watch it: @sussexroyal! Today is also the anniversary of the launch of my Instagram account dedicated to Harry, Meghan and now Archie! The year went by at an incredible speed, I had the pleasure of publishing you news about the couple, of making you follow Meghan’s pregnancy. You are kind and moving in the comments, it is a real pleasure to be able to read you. We reached 150,000 subscribers this weekend! Thank you very much, I never thought I would reach that number in 1 year! Thank you, thank you and thank you again! The news about the couple is not ready to stop, your encouragement is an additional motivation, in addition to my passion. Have a great week, love! 🎊💍❤️