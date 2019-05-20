Las cinco imágenes más tiernas del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle como esposos
Harry y Meghan celebran su primer aniversario de bodas junto a su hijo.
La unión del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle renovó la Casa Winsord. A su historia de amor, como escrita por un guionista de cine, se le sumó la llegada del pequeño Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.
La megaexposición a la que han sido sometidos Harry y Meghan ha dejado miles de estampas del amor que se procuran. Te dejamos las cinco más tiernas, que marcaron los 365 días de la boda real más vista de todos los tiempos.
Boda de ensueño
La mañana del 19 de mayo de 2018 el mundo entero se paralizó para seguir la ceremonia. No era para menos, el hijo menor de la princesa Diana de Gales cumplía su sueño de casarse con la actriz.
Los británicos recibieron a los Duques de Sussex extasiados y celebraron junto a la su reina Isabel II el acontecimiento.
Today, Harry and Meghan celebrate their 1 year anniversary! One year ago, to the day, television stations all over the world broadcast the wedding live, an unforgettable moment! The year was marked by incredible receptions, events, the meeting of great associations. Not to mention the birth of little Archie, so much awaited since the announcement of the Meghan pregnancy, a ray of sunshine that has entered the couple's life.
Beso para celebrar
Harry y Meghan están decididos a modernizar a la Casa Real Británica, ambos han omitido en algunos casos las reglas. Así lo hicieron en el Royal County Polo Club, cuando la duquesa felicitó a su marido con un beso en la boca.
Una foto que recordó a la fallecida Lady Di cuando tiernamente besaba al príncipe Carlos, tras ganar sus torneos de polo.
Today, Harry and Meghan were in Berkshire County, in the Royal County Polo Club.
Amor bajo la lluvia
Otra intrépida actuación de Meghan quedó retratada en la visita de los duques de Sussex a Australia. En pleno aguacero, Meghan le sostenía el paraguas a Harry durante un discurso.
Today, Harry and Meghan have lunch at Dubbo's Victoria Park, there was a picnic organized with the locals and around to celebrate the community spirit of the area.
Espontáneos
Durante su gira por los países de la Commonwealth, un niño salió de repente y abrazó al príncipe Harry. La fotografía se viralizó: en ella Meghan reía enternecida por lo ocurrido. Era un preludio de lo vendría, pues durante esa visita oficial anunciaron que ella estaba embarazada.
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in 'common.' What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world's population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess' Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages.
Padres
Todas las vicisitudes que vivieron Harry y Meghan tienen en su hijo Archie su final feliz. La Casa Real Británica anunció el nacimiento del más pequeño de los Windsor el 6 de mayo y fue presentado al público dos días después.
Harry y Meghan mostraron su más tierno rostro junto a su bebé, que ahora ocupa todo su tiempo.