Camila Cabello “renacida” enternece a los italianos

View this post on Instagram

I literally feel like I have been born again. Thank you, Rome, for your people, your food, your history, your open air museum that you’ve let me get lost in. I love being swallowed up by the world and it’s cultures, and there’s nothing I love more than getting out there, and really living like an artist, not just creating like one. Falling in love with foods, cultures, strangers, languages… and realizing there’s millions of versions of life and no right way to live it. There are a million lives out there and at any moment we can go out there and experience another version. I took a spontaneous trip to my dream place, Italy. I’d always wanted to go but had only been there a day in between promo tour. My soul yearned for some damn fun. Fun that wouldn’t contribute to my album, my career, fun that wouldn’t be effective or productive or contributing to my goals. Just living. Just being human. Just experiencing the art around me and letting myself feel tiny in it. I had the time of my life. Thank you Italy 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋