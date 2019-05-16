El grupo de WhatsApp en el que el príncipe Harry anunció el embarazo de Meghan antes de hacerlo público
Los príncipes también tienen WhatsApp.
Muchos pensaríamos que los integrantes de la realeza no tienen tiempo para usar algunas aplicaciones o lo tienen prohibido, pero resulta que sí lo hacen, y es que el príncipe Harry incluso tiene un grupo de WhatsApp.
En este grupo están incluidos sus primas Eugenia y Beatriz de York, Zara y Pete Phillips, y los hijos de la princesa Ana, e incluso su hermano William y su cuñada Kate.
Kate, Charlotte, Zara, William and Mia. I love these families relationship❤❤❤ . #thedukeofcambridge #theduchessofcambridge #princegeorgeofcambridge #princesscharlotteofcambridge #zaratindall #zaraphillips #miketindall #miatindall #brf #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #royals #instaroyals #royalnews
Y fue en este grupo en el que el príncipe Harry reveló el embarazo de Meghan Markle, antes de hacerlo público.
Fue el exjugador de rugby Mike Tindall, esposo de la prima del príncipe Harry, Zara Phillips, quien reveló este grupo de WhatsApp que tienen los primos de la familia real.
I have seen people all bent out of shape about Master Archie Harrison not having an HRH title, but many seem to forget that Zara Tindall, and her brother Peter Phillips, are also without royal title. Their mother is Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and ONLY daughter to Her Majesty the Queen. At the time of her birth in 1981 much was made of the fact that her parents had declined to give their daughter a title, just as they had done with her brother. The Queen did offer Princess Anne the chance to have her children given curtesy titles, like James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise, when both Peter and Zara were born. She declined the titles, giving her children the opportunity to live a more normal life. Meghan and Harry have decided the same thing for their son, hence why he has the name Mountbatten-Windsor while his cousins, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, do not. #ZaraTindall #ZaraPhillips #RoyalFamily #BritishRoyalFamily
Además, Mike aseguró que el príncipe Harry es un padre maravilloso y ejemplar con su primogénito Archie.
“He tenido la oportunidad de verlo interactuar con los niños que tenemos entre todos, y siempre lo hace muy bien. Es una persona muy alegre, al igual que su hermano y su padre, no me cabe duda de que heredó ese rasgo de su carácter de su familia”, aseguró el integrante de la familia real.
Aunque Mike tiene dos hijas con Zara, se negó a darle consejos al nuevo padre y solo dijo "vamos a dejar que se adapte a su ritmo y descubra su propia forma de hacer las cosas".