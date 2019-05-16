El grupo de WhatsApp en el que el príncipe Harry anunció el embarazo de Meghan antes de hacerlo público

View this post on Instagram

I have seen people all bent out of shape about Master Archie Harrison not having an HRH title, but many seem to forget that Zara Tindall, and her brother Peter Phillips, are also without royal title. Their mother is Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and ONLY daughter to Her Majesty the Queen. At the time of her birth in 1981 much was made of the fact that her parents had declined to give their daughter a title, just as they had done with her brother. The Queen did offer Princess Anne the chance to have her children given curtesy titles, like James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise, when both Peter and Zara were born. She declined the titles, giving her children the opportunity to live a more normal life. Meghan and Harry have decided the same thing for their son, hence why he has the name Mountbatten-Windsor while his cousins, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, do not. #ZaraTindall #ZaraPhillips #RoyalFamily #BritishRoyalFamily