Las fotos de Vivienne Jolie-Pitt por las que nuevamente afirman que es idéntica a su padre Brad Pitt

View this post on Instagram

Angie's duck face and Vivi's outfit🙈💕 Angie took the holidays Mother's Day, to go shopping with the children to Whole Foods supermarket in Los Angeles. #AngelinaJolie #ZaharaJoliePitt #KnoxJoliePitt #VivienneJoliePitt #JoliePittTwins #JoliePittKids