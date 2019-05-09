Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton: Estas fueron las diferencias entre la presentación de sus bebés
Meghan y Harry lo hicieron de una manera muy original.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry presentaron a su bebé este miércoles 8 de mayo y revelaron que el nombre que eligieron para el bebé real fue Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
View this post on Instagram
Just in time for Mother's Day (in Australia). Congratulations to #princeharry and #meghanmarkle on the arrival of baby Archie. I love that this pic is not the usual stuffy staged photograph of the royals and shows some genuine emotion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photograph courtesy of @sussexroyal by Chris Allerton
Esta presentación fue muy diferente a las que hicieron los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William con sus tres hijos, los príncipes George, Louis, y la princesa Charlotte.
Aquí te decimos las diferencias entre las presentaciones de Kate y Meghan:
Días y lugares diferentes
En sus tres partos, Kate Middleton demostró su recuperación en tiempo récord y la presentación de los tres los hizo a solo horas de su parto, fuera del hospital.
Meghan Markle hizo la presentación de su primogénito dos días después de dar a luz y en el Castillo de Windsor.
Diferentes padres cargaron a los bebés
Las tres veces que el príncipe William y Kate Middleton presentaron a sus hijos, fue ella quien los cargó, así como lo hizo la princesa Diana.
Sin embargo, en el caso de Meghan y Harry, fue el príncipe quien lo llevó en sus brazos mientras la duquesa los abrazaba y miraba con mucho amor.
View this post on Instagram
In other news, how gorgeous is this. I know its allllll over the news, but I am absolutely loving seeing Prince Harry (who is my favourite) and baben Meghan Markle introducing their first born son, bubba Archie Harrison 😍 the look on first time parents is timeless, both doting on their creation to the world. This image portrays realness in a royalty way I guess, good on them, a big congratulations 😘 #royalbaby #princeharry #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor
Sin duda Meghan Markle llegó a la realeza para cambiar todas las reglas y demostrar que no todo debe ser según las tradiciones.