Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton: Estas fueron las diferencias entre la presentación de sus bebés

Meghan y Harry lo hicieron de una manera muy original.

Por Roxana Peña

Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry presentaron a su bebé este miércoles 8 de mayo y revelaron que el nombre que eligieron para el bebé real fue Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Esta presentación fue muy diferente a las que hicieron los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William con sus tres hijos, los príncipes George, Louis, y la princesa Charlotte.

Aquí te decimos las diferencias entre las presentaciones de Kate y Meghan:

Días y lugares diferentes

En sus tres partos, Kate Middleton demostró su recuperación en tiempo récord y la presentación de los tres los hizo a solo horas de su parto, fuera del hospital.

meghan markle

Meghan Markle hizo la presentación de su primogénito dos días después de dar a luz y en el Castillo de Windsor.

Diferentes padres cargaron a los bebés

Las tres veces que el príncipe William y Kate Middleton presentaron a sus hijos, fue ella quien los cargó, así como lo hizo la princesa Diana.

meghan markle

Sin embargo, en el caso de Meghan y Harry, fue el príncipe quien lo llevó en sus brazos mientras la duquesa los abrazaba y miraba con mucho amor.

Sin duda Meghan Markle llegó a la realeza para cambiar todas las reglas y demostrar que no todo debe ser según las tradiciones.

