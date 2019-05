Disney Plus Streaming: cuándo se estrena y cuánto cuesta la competencia de Netflix

View this post on Instagram

Disney and Marvel Studios Avengers: End Game has made history passing James Cameron's Titanic to becoming the second highest grossing movie of all time, doing so in just two weeks of release. The film ended its second week with $2.2B+ besting Titanic's $2.1B+ — unadjusted for inflation.