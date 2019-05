El odioso mensaje a Meghan Markle de parte de su media hermana por el nacimiento de su hijo

View this post on Instagram

Soo only 6 hours ago we found out that Meghan has gone into labour this morning and then everything went so fast.. what a beautiful day it has been🥰 I still can’t believe our lovebirds are parents of a little boy now and I couldn’t be happier for them. Wishing them all the best and a wonderful time together. In two days ,so on Wednesday, we should get to see the family of three and I think we will also get the name then. I am so excited 😭 But for today I am off, so tired after all this excitement 😂 Wishing you all a good night and hope Harry and Meghan have a quiet night haha 😆😝💙 #babysussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #harryandmeghan #dukeandduchessofsussex