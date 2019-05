Met Gala 2019: lo que debes saber de la noche más importante de la industria de la moda

View this post on Instagram

Part 1 of my foray into the Camp question for @collectibledry ( https://www.collectibledry.com/fashion-and-beauty/is-camp-dead-or-camp-vs-anti-camp/) is very relevant to the question of whether even the thought of an exhibition on Camp makes any sense ( part 2 is an amazing interview and I can’t wait to share it 😊) #camp #anticamp #notesoncamp #susansontag #brucelabruce #campnotesonfashion #metmuseum