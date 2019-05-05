El regaño de la reina Isabel a Meghan Markle antes de la boda con el príncipe Harry que la hizo enfadar

View this post on Instagram

OVERDUE / / All of us who’ve been overdue can really empathise with Meghan! Reportedly now a week overdue Meghan may need to be induced. Health regulations in England mean that pregnant women are induced at 10 days past their due date. If so, the planned home birth won’t go ahead and Meghan will need to go to hospital—a helicopter is on standby to transfer her if so. Yesterday Prince Harry cancelled his royal visit to Amsterdam scheduled for the 8 May. What are your natural baby-inducing tips for Meghan? ✔️