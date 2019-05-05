Estás viendo:

El regaño de la reina Isabel a Meghan Markle antes de la boda con el príncipe Harry que la hizo enfadar

Los problemas de Meghan con la reina comenzaron antes de la boda.

Por Roxana Peña

La relación entre la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, y la reina Isabel II no ha sido la mejor, incluso desde antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry, han tenido algunos roces.

Y ahora, la biógrafa de la familia real, Katie Nicholl, ha revelado un altercado que hubo entre Meghan y la monarca antes de la boda real.

Ocurrió durante la prueba del menú de la boda, en el castillo de Windsor, cuando Meghan se quejó de un aspecto del menú.

Y es que según la escritora, la exactriz insistió que debía servirse una alternativa macrobiótica al menú convencional, pensando especialmente en algunos invitados, actores de Hollywood, que siguen esta dieta y acudirían a la boda.

Al parecer, Meghan reprochó que una de las recetas llevara huevo, pues le habían dicho que no era así, y esto no le gustó nada a la duquesa, quien no tomó una actitud adecuada.

De inmediato, la reina la apartó y la enfrentó diciéndole “Meghan, en esta familia no hablamos a la gente así", lo que causó la molestia de la duquesa.

Y esta no fue la única discusión que hubo entre la duquesa y la reina antes de la boda, pues también hubo un conflicto cuando Meghan quiso colocar ambientadores en la capilla en la que se casaría, y le reina lo prohibió rotundamente.

