El repentino viaje del príncipe Harry que podría indicar el nacimiento de su hijo con Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners. The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity. It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others. The joyful atmosphere created by locals, tourists, families and friends speaks to the spirit of what community is all about – supporting one another, even complete strangers. The @LondonMarathon is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet. This year’s Marathon will see the total raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1 billion. So for every runner, volunteer, sponsor and member of the public that has played a part in making today a success – thanks a billion! Photo cred: PA