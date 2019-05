“Gracias por las millones de risas”: Lágrimas en la grabación del último episodio de The Big Bang Theory

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans… One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal