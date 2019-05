VIDEO Drake agradeció a Arya Stark por matar al Rey de la Noche mientras recibía un premio Billboard

View this post on Instagram

📺GAME OF THRONES(2011-2019)📺 | reposting because of quality | #funfacts 🎞🐺🐉 After filming a key scene from the episode, the crew was interrupted by a helicopter flying overhead, even though the production was supposed to have government-protected airspace across the sets: no planes, no drones, and no paparazzi whatsoever. The production called the Civil Aviation Authority to track down the pilot's identity while production was in a "panic" that spoilers would leak from the set, but eventually it turned out to be a police helicopter. #gameofthrones #got #hbo #gameofthronesseason8 #sirdavos #sansastark #sophieturner #drogon #rhaegal #daenerystargaryen #emiliaclarke #jonsnow #kitharington #branstark #isaachempsteadwright #starks #maisiewilliams #aryastark #tyrionlannister #peterdinklage #fandom #battleofwinterfell #thelongnight #jorahmormont #winteriscoming #winterfell #nightking #whitewalkers