FOTO: Channing Tatum encendió las redes con atrevido desnudo

I woke up OFF AF today. Tried to ignore it. Had an early sing at 10am at my record label here in Germany (that’s early for a performance for me and my voice especially a big old ballad lol) But I just couldn’t connect my heart to my mind and body. I was so in my head, anxiety, over thinking everything, wasn’t comfortable, emotional. But it was REAL. I was inspired by @samsmith to share a moment of full transparency on this platform to anyone going through a strong case of OVER THINKING / anxiety or just an emotional moment🥴 Go easy on you. It will pass. I also wore a T shirt today @blouse.world that says “Don’t fight it…. FEEL IT” AMEN! ✨👊🏻❤️🌹🙏🏻 And this pic is random. But it is a pic I took today right after I performed. Shout out to my amazing band and crew and team ❤️ Thank you to everyone at the label today that accepted me and my emotional ass. And the unstoppable @alishadobson the hair goddess. 💕👩🏻👩🏽‍🦱💕