El príncipe Harry vivió como “prisionero” en el Palacio de Kensington, afirmó un amigo suyo

The Duke of Sussex visited the Scar Free Foundation’s new centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital — which will support the creation of bespoke psychological interventions to help veterans and their families adjust to living with an altered appearance such as physical scarring or limb loss. More than 6,000 members of the British armed forces have been seriously injured or scarred in recent conflicts. The Scar Free Foundation centre’s new study UNITS (Understanding Needs and Interventions for the Treatment of Scarring), will involve over 200 veterans from recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and aims to better understand and address the psychological needs of military personnel affected by appearance altering conflict wounds.