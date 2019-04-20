Actriz Charlize Theron sobre su hijo Jackson: “A los 3 años me miró y me dijo ‘¡No soy un niño!’”
Ganadora del Oscar Charlize Theron cuenta la confesión de su hijo Jackson.
La actriz Charlize Theron , ganadora del Oscar como mejor actriz en 2003 por su interpretación en Monster, ha hecho una confesión que despejó las dudas sobre la sexualidad de su hijo Jackson, a quien adoptó y presentó como un varón, pero que teniendo solo tres años le dijo que no se sentía niño.
“Sí, yo también pensaba que era un niño. Hasta que con 3 años me miró y dijo: ‘¡No soy un niño!’”, contó Charlize Theron The Daily Mail.
La actriz de 43 años, nacida en Sudáfrica y nacionalizada estadounidense, es madre de Jackson Theron, a quien adoptó en 2012 y August Theron, en 2015.
"Tengo dos hijas preciosas"
“Así que ahí lo tienes, tengo dos preciosas hijas que, como cualquier padre, quiero proteger y ver prosperar. Ellas deben ser quienes se encuentren a sí mismas mientras crecen, no es algo que tenga que decidir yo. Mi trabajo como madre es honrarlas y amarlas y asegurarme que tienen todo lo que necesitan para ser quienes ellas deseen. Haré todo lo que esté en mi mano para que mis hijas tengan ese derecho y se las proteja”, dijo la actriz.
“Crecí en Sudáfrica, donde la gente vivía con medias verdades, susurros y mentiras y nadie se atrevía a decir nada de frente. Y a mí me criaron específicamente para no ser así. Mi madre me enseñó a alzar la voz”.
Durante todos estos años llamó la atención de la prensa sensacionalista al vestir a Jackson, de siete años, como una niña. La explicación de esta conducta llega varios años más tarde.
“Es diferente porque empiezas a pensar en el legado que quieres dejarle a tu hijo… Quiero que esté orgullosa de mí y que piense que lo he hecho tiene un significado auténtico”.
