Actriz Charlize Theron sobre su hijo Jackson: “A los 3 años me miró y me dijo ‘¡No soy un niño!’”

Charlize Theron Confirms Her 7-Year-Old Child Jackson Is a Girl

Charlize Theron adopted her seven-year-old child, Jackson, back in 2012, and up until now, many have believed Jackson is a boy. Through the years, there's been tons of speculation about why Jackson wears dresses, which are often thought to be "feminine," and Charlize just confirmed Jackson is a girl.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," Theron told The Daily Mail, "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'" "So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," the "Long Shot" star shared. "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide." Theron dressed Jackson in female clothes from there on out, embracing her child for who she is.

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and daughter August three years later.