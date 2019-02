El príncipe Carlos y Camila Parker viajarán a Cuba en marzo

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and The Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba and The Cayman Islands from 17th March – 29th March 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' visit will highlight the longstanding relationship with these Commonwealth Realms. Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the British Overseas Territory of The Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family. At the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Cuba to highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the U.K. and showcase some of the cultural links between the two countries. Their Royal Highnesses will visit 6 countries, 10 islands and 1 Overseas Territory, and undertake 50+ engagements throughout their tour. 📷PA