El mensaje oculto en Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton al usar blanco
La realeza está preocupada por la imagen que están proyectando.
¿Por qué usan blanco las Duquesas?
En la realeza todo es controlado. No hay cabos sueltos ni hay accidentes en los eventos. Los colores que usan las mujeres en sus vestidos, el tipo de traje de los príncipes, la forma en la que asiste a las celebraciones la reina Isabela.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Tonight The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and Bump) arrive at the Natural History Museum for the Gala Performance of 'The Wider Earth'. Meghan is wearing her Amanda Wakeley coat last worn to Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abby. She is also wearing a white roll neck Calvin Klein dress. #HelloToKindness Photo credit: Getty/Chris Jackson 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #meghanmarkle #instaroyals #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #queen #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #royalfamily #dukeofsussex #britishroyalfamily #hrh #RoyalBabyBump
Por ello ha causada muchas interrogantes el color blanco de Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle. Ambas con su precioso estilo han decidido portar el color blanco de manera magistral. Sin embargo, la gente se está preguntando si tiene una doble intención.
View this post on Instagram
On February 10, 2019, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 72nd EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke is the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). The Duke and the Duchess met with representatives of BAFTA and watched the ceremony. At the award ceremony, The Duke of Cambridge presented the Fellowship award. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA Film Awards are presented every year with an award show which is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honour the best British and international contributions to film industry. #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #katemiddleton #britishroyals #bafta
Se cree que están usando la psicología del color para dar una imagen de pureza, inocencia y transparencia. Ellas han tenido que recurrir a estas medidas porque los escándalos en la corona han sido muchos últimamente.
La relación de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton
Han acosado a Kate y Meghan por una posible mala relación. Aunque en las fotografías podemos verlas compartir sonrisas, son muchos los medios que aseguran ellas llevan una pésima convivencia.
View this post on Instagram
February, 13th 2019🌹 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, attended a Gala Dinner in aid of ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London 🌹 #england #uk #today #royalwedding #royalcouple #royalfamily #family #royals #royalty #englishroyalty #englishroyals #katemiddleton #williamwales #kateandwilliam #williamandkate #princewilliam #catherinemiddleton #williamarthurphiliplouis #catherineelizabeth #dukewilliam #dukeofcambridge #williamofcambridge #duchesskate #duchessofcambridge #kateofcambridge #siblings #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis
Asimismo, la ex actriz de suits ha tenido muchos problemas familiares. Su padre, su hermana, todos han dado opiniones poco halagadoras de ella. Asimismo, mismos medios que siguen la historia de los royals aseguran que su comportamiento con el servicio de la realeza es dura y ha provocado diversas renuncias.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Por ello, desde esos rumores Markle ha tenido que usar colores inocentes, puros, y que den una imagen de dulzura. ¿Ustedes creen en eso?