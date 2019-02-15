El mensaje oculto en Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton al usar blanco

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Tonight The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and Bump) arrive at the Natural History Museum for the Gala Performance of 'The Wider Earth'. Meghan is wearing her Amanda Wakeley coat last worn to Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abby. She is also wearing a white roll neck Calvin Klein dress. #HelloToKindness Photo credit: Getty/Chris Jackson 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #meghanmarkle #instaroyals #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #queen #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #royalfamily #dukeofsussex #britishroyalfamily #hrh #RoyalBabyBump