Fuera de protocolo: Así ha sido la vestimenta de Meghan Markle durante su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle has been spotted enjoying a spot of lunch in a restaurant in west London with her new deputy director of communications Christian Jones. #meghanmarkle #princeharry #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklefashion #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefans #35k #40k #45k #30k #meghanmarklepregnant #babysussex