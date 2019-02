La romántica cita que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tuvieron antes de San Valentín

View this post on Instagram

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the gala performance of #TheWiderEarth in support of the @queens_commonwealth_trust and the production’s official charitable partner @QueensCanopy. The Duke is President of the QCT, which uses its network, platform and experience, together with the collaborative input of like-minded foundations and supporters, to enable young leaders to realise their dreams and hopes for the future. After meeting @thewiderearth creators Nicholas Pain and David Morton, The Duke and Duchess picked up their tickets from the Wider Earth puppet Sue the Tortoise, and met children from Urbanwise, who connect people with their local environmental and offer hands on outdoor learning opportunities to schools and families.