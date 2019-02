Grammy 2019: Las parejas que conquistaron la alfombra roja

View this post on Instagram

Some of my favorite looks from the Grammy red carpet 🔥🔥#grammys2019 #redcarpetflow #redcarpetfashion #redcarpethair #redcarpetdress #redcarpetstyle #redcarpetfly #cardiiii #cardib #jlo #kyliejenner #her#janellemonae #aliciakeys #jadapinkettsmith