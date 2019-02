Grammy 2019: En qué canal y a qué hora ver los premios en vivo este domingo

View this post on Instagram

Behind every song is a collection of talented producers, engineers, mixers, and artists. The Record Of The Year category recognizes the teams that work harmoniously to produce a show-stopping record. Something about the sound from @iamcardib + @badbunnypr + @jbalvin, @brandicarlile, @childishgambino, @champagnepapi, @ladygaga + #BradleyCooper, @kendricklamar + @sza, @postmalone + @21savage, and @zedd + @marenmorris + @greymusic make for unforgettable records. What were you listening to over and over? #LetsHearIt