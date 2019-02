FOTO: Maluma se cortó el cabello para donarlo a niños con cáncer y da una gran lección

View this post on Instagram

Proud of working with @maluma but even prouder of being friends with Juan Luis, an amazing human being. On this #WorldCancerDay he showed his solidarity to pediatric patients at the Miami Cancer Institute 🙏🏼 #Repost @baptisthealthsf ・・・ Our kids at Miami Cancer Institute helped latin music superstar, @maluma get a brand new look! ✂️ Thank you for the memories and the endless smiles! #MalumaBaby #WorldCancerDay #PediatricCancer #Maluma