La traición: Revelan que la princesa Diana y Camilla Parker eran amigas antes del romance con el príncipe Carlos

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Swindon as Patron of the National @Literacy_Trust! 📚 HRH joined a ‘booknic’ – a picnic with books – with local schoolchildren at the Trust’s local hub, Swindon library. The Duchess read Alfred William’s ‘Come into the Woods’ as Steve Antony drew a scene to match the words. Afterwards, The Duchess met foster carers and children at the Lyndhurst Centre. HRH spoke with staff and parents about the work that they do – the Swindon Literacy Hub have partnered with WHSmith to ensure that every child taken into care is given a notebook and book tokens.