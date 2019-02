La infalible técnica de Selena Gómez para lograr unos brazos tonificados y firmes

View this post on Instagram

I had the honor of collaborating with the amazing @luminhero this past weekend. I had so much fun and sweat so hard! Challenge yourself today with this workout! ❤️ 🔻LUMINHERO SESSION🔻 Do the following exercises for 8 repetitions each Complete 3-4 rounds of ✖️Ballet jumping jacks ✖️Squat to outer thigh lift ✖️Arm Dancing ✖️Lunge jumps with ballet arms ✖️Lunge kicks holding 2nd position arms ✖️Ballet jumping jacks ✖️Lunge jumps with 1st to second arms