La crema de efecto bótox que utiliza Kate Middleton para tener una piel sin arrugas

Lo mejor de todo es que está a tu alcance.

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, siempre luce una piel saludable y lozana, y es algo que todas las mujeres quisiéramos lograr.

Y ahora será posible, gracias a que su maquilladora ha revelado el secreto de la esposa del príncipe William para mantener una piel perfecta.

Durante una entrevista en The Sun, la maquilladora reveló que el producto que Kate utiliza para que su piel tenga un aspecto impecable es Biotulin, un gel natural antiarrugas de la empresa cosmética alemana Wonder y cuesta unos 56 euros.

Se trata de un producto que tiene como ingrediente principal la biotulina natural, que según su web es un gel antiarrugas natural, que las alisa en tan solo 1 hora. Se aplica directamente sobre la piel mediante un masaje y el efecto dura unas 8 horas.

El Biotulin contiene spilanthol, que es un "anestésico local del extracto de la planta Acmella oleracea", ingrediente que reduce la contracción muscular y relaja los rasgos faciales.

Además, también cuenta con extractos de plantas hidratantes y ácido hialurónico que, ayudan a contrarrestar el envejecimiento, según indica en el sitio web del producto.

La maquilladora también confesó otros trucos de belleza de Kate Middleton. Para las uñas, la duquesa de Cambridge apuesta por el esmalte de color nude de Kure Bazaar.

Para el cabello, utiliza un potenciador de brillo natural (sin sulfatos) 2 en 1 de la Colección Chelsea del peluquero Richard Ward.

En cuanto al maquillaje, la duquesa suele usar una sombra natural junto a la máscara de efecto volumen de Lancôme.

