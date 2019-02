El príncipe Harry confiesa cuál es su mayor temor de convertirse en padre

View this post on Instagram

‘As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation.’ As Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable today at Lancaster House in London. The Duke spoke to Youth representatives from Commonwealth countries such as India, Fiji, Ghana and Jamaica, about the issues currently facing young people – and the work they are doing to drive change. These young leaders also discussed how they and other young people have been delivering on the ambitions set out at the Youth Forum in 2018, an event that The Duke officially opened during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.