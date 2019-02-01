Estás viendo:

Oscar 2019: Recaudan más de 200 mil firmas para sacar esta cortometraje de los nominados

Este cortometraje tiene enfurecido al mundo.

Por Roxana Peña

Existe un cortometraje nominado a los premios Oscar 2019 que tiene enfurecido al mundo. Se trata de Detainment, un filme que aspira llevarse la estatuilla al Mejor Cortometraje.

Sin embargo, un total de 221 mil personas quieren impedir que se lleven ese premio, pues han firmado una petición en la plataforma change.org contra el corto, para pedir que sea retirada de las nominaciones a los premios.

Detainment cuenta la historia del niño James Bulger, quien fue asesinado a sus 2 años en 1993 por otros niños de 10 años.

La película, basada en los interrogatorios reales a los dos niños de 10 años que torturaron y mataron a Bulger, ha hecho revivir en la sociedad británica un caso que conmocionó al mundo hace 26 años.

La madre del pequeño, Denise Fergus, ha denunciado públicamente que el director de Detainment, el irlandés Vincent Lambe, no consultó con ella ni con ningún otro miembro de la familia la realización del cortometraje.

En una entrevista en la cadena británica ITV, la madre confesó no haber visto la producción, pues señaló que "glorifica" el asesinato de su hijo a manos de Jon Venables y Robert Thompson.

Fergus, la madre del pequeño, afirmó que la película "no merece un Óscar" y mostró su apoyo a la petición en change.org para que sea retirada.

Sin embargo, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas informó a través de un comunicado que no retirará la candidatura pues, aunque considera "muy seria" la preocupación de los familiares del pequeño, mantiene una posición neutra en el proceso de votación.

