Kim Kardashian habló las mujeres que se operan para parecerse a ella

View this post on Instagram

I’m heading to KAABOO Texas May 10-12 and I can’t wait to see you there! Get ready for world-class music + larger-than-life art + hilarious comedy + culinary delights. Use promo code CHANTEL to save $20 on LONE STAR (GA) passes. Passes are available at kaabootexas.com @kaabootexas #kaabootexas